Wolfsburg - Care for another Volkswagen T-Cross teaser? Thankfully the drawn-out preview campaign is drawing to a close with news that the Polo-based compact crossover will be revealed to the world on Thursday night (October 25, from 7pm).

Set to launch in South Africa during the second half of 2019, the T-Cross will go up against the Hyundai Creta and Honda HR-V. It’s not yet clear, however, whether South Africa will get the regular-wheelbase European version or the long-wheelbase model for emerging markets such as China and Brazil.

The South American division recently confirmed that the T-Cross will be available with VW’s Active Info Display digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment systems up to 20cm, while four USB ports (two in the back) will allow all occupants to keep their devices charged up.

Most models are likely to be powered by VW’s 1-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol as fitted to the Polo.

Watch the reveal live here: