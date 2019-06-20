Johannesburg - Volkswagen South Africa is adding some presence to its Tiguan and Touareg with the release of a Black Style Package for both SUVs. On Tiguan models, the pack is available with the Comfortline and Highline trim grades, only when the R-Line package is specified, and it costs an extra R25 200.

This buys you an ‘R’ style front bumper, full colour coding for the bumpers and lower door parts, black air intakes and grille fins as well as black colouring for the side window trim, mirror housings and roof rails.

Opting for the Black Style Package also gets you a sports suspension system, while the cabin is distinguished by black headlining.

Wheel options differ depending on the trim grade, with Comfortline models getting 19-inch Sebring alloy wheels and Highline vehicles sporting black 20-inch Suzuki rims.

Engine options, as per the regular Tiguan models, include 92kW and 110kW 1.4 TSI, and 162kW 2.0 TSI, turbopetrol engines as well as 2.0 TDI turbodiesels with output levels of 81kW, 105kW and 130kW.

Touareg Black Style

A similar range of features is available on the Touareg Executive model for an outlay of R39 900.

Here the vehicle’s chrome trim elements have been blackened out, so even the front grille is now fully black, and the same goes for the mirror housings, side window trim and roof rails. A ‘R’ style bumper is part of the deal too, as are 21-inch Suzuka alloys.

The Touareg Executive is only available with a 3-litre TDI engine, rated at 190kW and 600Nm.

Both vehicles are available for order now.

IOL Motoring



