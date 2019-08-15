Johannesburg - With inflationary pressures having pushed the entry price of the Polo beyond the R250 000 mark, Volkswagen South Africa is now offering buyers a cheaper alternative in the form of a new 1.6 Conceptline model. Listed on the VWSA website at a price of R242 300, the new model costs exactly R10 000 less than the 1.0 TSI Trendline derivative, and while specification levels appear to be similar, you do lose the turbocharged engine.

The Conceptline comes with a 1.6-litre normally aspirated petrol motor, which produces 66kW, but no torque output has been listed as yet. While it isn’t much less powerful than the 1.0 TSI (which pushes 70kW and 175Nm) the torque figure will inevitably be much lower, and the engine will also lose its immunity to power loss at altitude.

On the other hand this derivative will likely appeal to fleet operators, who might feel more inclined to trust a larger-capacity normally aspirated engine.

On the features front, the 1.6 Conceptline still packs all the basic comfort features, such as air conditioning, remote central locking, height adjustable front seats, power windows upfront and a touchscreen audio system, all as per the Trendline, and likewise, the entry model rolls on 14-inch steel wheels with plastic wheel covers.

There is no skimping when it comes to safety and the Conceptline gets front, side and curtain airbags as well as ABS brakes and ESP stability control as standard.

Of course, those not willing to stretch to the entry Polo’s R242K price tag can still opt for an entire range of Polo Vivo models, based on the previous generation, and with prices starting at R192 700.

Hat tip to Carmag.co.za



