Wait, what? Dodge unleashes electric muscle car with ‘a sound you can’t imagine’

Detroit: Dodge produces some of the world’s most badass muscle cars, but that party will come to an abrupt end late next year when the current Charger and Challenger models are retired. They will, of course, be replaced by electric vehicles and the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept car that you see here gives us a taste (and an earful) of what to expect. While the demise of the pushrod Hemi V8 is something that will sadden anyone with even the mildest obsession with cars, the North American carmaker is at least attempting to compensate with what it calls the world’s first Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system for an electric car.

The company hasn’t gone into much detail on how it works, but it is evidently a simulation which Dodge says is created through an amplifier and tuning chamber at the back of the car. This, according to them, creates a “126 dB roar that equals the SRT Hellcat”. Prior to unveiling the car, Dodge described it as a “sound you can’t imagine”. We’re not sure what to make of this apparent fakery, but you can listen to it for yourself at around the 2:20 mark. “The Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust represents the next generation of tactile, bone-shaking, muscle attitude, creating a visceral ‘Dark Matter’ sound profile experience in concert with the eRupt transmission,” Dodge said upon presenting the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept in the US this week.

The concept car boasts a retro design inspired by the real muscle car that was the 1968 Dodge Charger, and power comes from an 800V “Banshee” propulsion system. No performance figures have been released as yet, but given what we’ve seen from high-performance electric cars so far, it’s practically a given that the production model would be insanely fast. The concept also features a rather interesting ‘eRupt’ multispeed transmission, with electro-mechanical shifting that “delivers distinctive shift points, throwing shoulders into seatbacks in true Dodge style”.

