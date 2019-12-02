SEALY, TEXAS - Hennessey Performance Engineering recently unleashed what is surely the ultimate road menace, in the form of a 1000 horsepower (745kW) hellcat-powered Jeep Gladiator called the Maximus 1000, and now the US tuner is showing it off in a new on-road video.
“We wanted to create the ultimate Jeep Gladiator,” said company founder and self-proclaimed chief horsepower evangelist, John Hennessey. “Maximus 1000 - the name says exactly what it is: Badassery on 4-wheels."
The key ingredient here is Chrysler’s 6.2-litre supercharged V8 Hellcat engine, which has been cranked up to 745kW and 1265Nm. According to Hennessey, the Maximus 1000 will roar from zero to 96km/h in 3.9 seconds.
The vehicle also comes with heavy-duty off-road axles as well as a King Off-Road suspension system, Dana 60 front and rear differentials and BFG Off-Road tyres.
Now check the Maximus 1000 in action, and remember to crank up the volume: