WATCH: Here’s what the new Ford Ranger looks like in Base, XL, XLT and Wildtrak trims

Johannesburg – The new Ford Ranger was launched earlier in December and it looks set to shake things up in the hotly contested bakkie market. As far as we’re concerned, the new locally built product, which forms part of a $1 billion (R17.2bn) investment in the Silverton plant, raises the bar in the bakkie segment and you can read our driving impressions from the launch here.

If you already have your heart set on the new Ford Ranger, your next step is to choose which derivative suits you. Only the Double Cab has been launched as yet (with Single Cab and Rap Cab body styles due in early 2023) and the initial line-up consists of 13 variants, priced from R486 000 to R953 500 – see the full price list below this article. In this article we take a closer look at the four model flavours that Ford is offering – Base, XL, XLT and Wildtrak – and keep in mind that the carmaker is offering numerous equipment packs on these models for customers who want to customise their Rangers, while over 200 factory backed accessories are offered at dealer level.

Ford Ranger Base This is the workhorse of the line-up and you’ll tell it apart by its black bumper and grille treatment, while the cabin is decked out in durable vinyl seat upholstery and flooring. When it comes to features, however, the Base bakkie is better appointed than you might imagine.

Standard features include an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch vertical touch-screen infotainment system with Sync 4A electronics as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other standard comfort features include air conditioning, electric windows and a multi-function steering wheel that’s adjustable for both height and reach. The safety kit comprises seven airbags, including a driver’s knee bag, as well as dynamic stability control, load adaptive control, roll over mitigation and trailer sway control. Ford Ranger XL

As an affordable model aimed at private buyers, the new XL derivative gains 16-inch alloy wheels, body coloured front bumper and a locking rear differential, while the cabin receives cloth seat upholstery as well as carpeting. Take a closer look at the XL in the video below

Additional comfort features in the XL include power adjustable mirrors, 12-volt socket for rear occupants and a full Thatcham-grade security system. Ford Ranger XLT Visually the Ford Ranger XLT asserts its more upmarket status with Ford’s C-clamp LED headlights, partially chromed grille, body colour mirrors and door handles, running boards, tow bar and a spray-in bed liner with integrated 12V power sockets. You can take a closer look in the video below.

Additional cabin features in the XLT include push-button start, cruise control, reverse camera with front and rear parking sensors, six-speakers, auto headlights and wipers. This model also ships with driver-selectable drive modes in the form of normal, eco, tow and slippery. There is a glut of options available for the XLT, depending on which equipment pack you select, including dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, navigation, automatic emergency braking, a sports bar and 18-inch sport alloy wheels, among many other available extras.

Ford Ranger Wildtrak Serving as the top dog until the new Raptor arrives in early 2023, the Wildtrak can be told apart by its unique 18-inch alloy wheels, model specific grille and bumper treatment in black and drop-in bed liner with a 12-volt socket and 240V power output linked to a 400W inverter. Take a closer look in the video below:

Standard cabin amenities in the Wildtrak include dual-zone climate control, with rear ventilation, ambient lighting, leather seats with eight-way power adjustment upfront, an upgraded 12.0-inch infotainment system, 10-speaker B&O premium audio system, wireless charging pad, 360-degree camera and fully automated active park assist 2.0. Also part of the deal is an enhanced suite of driver assist features, including adaptive cruise control with stop & go and lane centring, blind spot monitoring with trailer coverage, evasive steer assist, cross traffic alert and reverse brake assist. There aren’t a lot of options to add at this level, but you can enhance your Wildtrak even further with a power roller-shutter, cargo management system and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Three engine options As a reminder, the new Ford Ranger is available with three engine options at launch. At the base of the range, and available in Base, XL and XLT models is a single-turbo diesel motor that produces 125kW and 405Nm.

Next up is a revised 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel, available in the XLT and Wildtrak, and credited with 154kW and 500Nm. But the real excitement comes in the form of the 184kW, 600Nm 3.0-litre turbodiesel that’s available in the Wildtrak, complete with a new full-time four-wheel drive system with an electromagnetic transfer case. Ford Ranger Pricing (December 2022)