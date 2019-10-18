MACQUARIE PARK, AUSTRALIA - It all started when Hyundai’s Australian division posed a rather enticing question to its fans on a social media poll: which Hyundai should get the N treatment next?
The respondents actually chose the Tucson SUV, but Hyundai said that would simply be too easy, so they chose the second placed iMax MPV, which is sold as the H1 Bus in South Africa.
What the local division’s ‘underground skunkworks team’ came up with is far more than just a mildly tinkered bus with fancy wheels - what we have here is a tyre-shredding 300kW drifting bus that still seats eight people - so more can enjoy the sideways thrills.
Sure, in the wrong hands and in the wrong place (namely public roads) this could simply be a way of endangering even more lives, but thankfully this is a one-off custom creation that’s not even classified as road legal. It will, however be competing in various drifting events in Australia.
So what’s it made of?