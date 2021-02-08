WATCH LIVE: Suzuki SA to launch new Vitara Brezza compact SUV on Tuesday

JOHANNESBURG - By the end of this year, buyers seeking a relatively affordable SUV will be spoiled rather than starved for choice, with at least eight new compact high-riders on their way to South Africa.

The first of these will be Suzuki’s new Vitara Brezza, which is a slightly smaller sub-four-metre version of the Vitara, built by Maruti Suzuki in India.

You can watch the local launch live on Tuesday, February 9, at 11:00am on the YouTube embed screen below.

Prices and specifications for the new compact had not been released prior to launch, however you can expect it to slot beneath the current Hungarian-built Vitara.

Power is expected to come from Suzuki’s familiar 1.5-litre normally aspirated engine, which is also found in the Ertiga and Ciaz, and which produces 77kW and 130Nm.