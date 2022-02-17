WATCH: New Ford Everest teased ahead of March 1 debut

Pretoria - It’s going to be a busy year at Ford. Following the announcement that a new Raptor is in the pipeline, which will be revealed on February 21, as well as the already-unveiled new generation Ranger, the Ford Everest SUV has also had a complete make-over. On March 1 at 09h00 the world will be privy to its unveiling via Ford South Africa’s Facebook and YouTube channels where chief platform engineer Ian Foston and design director Max Wolff delve into the interior and exterior design and driving capability.

“Our intention from the beginning was to communicate the capability of the next-gen Everest with a modern, strong exterior design,” Wolff said. “On the interior, we created a sanctuary with premium appointments in which customers could feel relaxed and in control, no matter what was going on outside.” Get a sneak peek in the video below: There have been a few pics of disguised prototypes doing the rounds online and the new SUV clearly takes its cue from the Ranger, with a bigger and front and more aggressive stance.

So far there’s no information on what engines will be on offer but no doubt the same mix that will sit in the Ranger will feature. 2.0-litre single and twin turbodiesels are likely to be the staple while the V6 turbodiesel will more than likely find its way into the flagship version. Unlike the bakkies that have a manual gearbox option in the range, the Everest will likely be fitted with Ford’s ten speed automatic transmission only. The interior should be an almost mirror image of the Ranger, sporting a lot of digital technology as well as the tablet-like infotainment screen with an updated Sync4 system.