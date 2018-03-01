Wolfsburg, Germany - Volkswagen has peeled off most of the camo wrap for this latest teaser video previewing the third-generation Touareg SUV in development testing in Zaragoza, Spain. What it shows is crisp edging (the era of blobby SUVs, happily, seems to be over), narrow pillars and a lot of glass, an unexpectedly long front overhang (although the rear is nicely tucked in) and LED lighting (to be expected in a flagship vehicle, we’d think)

Both ends are still wrapped but you can see the outline of a wide, flat front end with five chunky horizontal grille slats, the top two going straight across from con rer to corner, incorporating the headlight cluster to the other.

The new Touareg will be built on the MLB Evo platform, which it shares with Audi Q7m Porsche Cayenne, the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga and the upcoming Audi Q8. That mean Volkswagen’s production engineers have all the latest driver aids, such as rear-wheel steering, available for the asking, and it’s assumed that have indeed asked.

A previous teaser showed us the interior of the T-Prime Concept, including one of the biggest displays we’ve seen. Given that Volkswagen has now given the system a name - the Innovision Cockpit- it’s likely we’ll see it in the production Touareg.

The new Touareg is set to premiere on 23 March in Beijing, with South African release tentatively pencilled in for the fourth quarter of 2018. The lineup at the world launch will comprise a two-litre turbopetrol four and and a three-litre turbopetrol V6, as well as a three-litre V6 TDI - with the possibility of a V8 TDI and a plug-in hybrid somewhere down the line.

Don’t expect to see the latter in SA showrooms anytime soon, however.