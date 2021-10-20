WATCH: Porsche Cayman GT4 RS hits the Nurburgring

Nurburg, Germany - We have seen countless spy pics and videos of the upcoming Porsche Cayman GT4 RS. Today is the first time Porsche has released images and video of its latest high-performance mid-engined model. The company is undertaking final testing and part of the news it chose to celebrate is the Cayman GT4 RS Nurburgring lap time achieved as part of its dynamic evaluation.

The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS is a more hardcore version of the already accomplished GT4. This version has been developed as a more track-oriented version. To prove its credentials the company sent development driver Jörg Bergmeister around the world’s most fearsome circuit.

Bergmeister lapped the 20.832-kilometre Nürburgring-Nordschleife circuit in a lightly disguised production car in 7 min 09.300 sec. The 718 Cayman GT4 RS completed the shorter 20.6 km lap in 7 min 04.511 sec. That latter number makes the Cayman GT4 RS Nurburgring lap time 23.6 seconds faster than its little brother, the 718 Cayman GT4. Non-standard items on the car included a racing seat. Porsche fitted the car with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres, which will be an option on the GT4 RS.

The Cayman GT4 RS is reported to have the same 4.0-litre flat-six powertrain as the GT4. Power is expected to rise somewhat, from 309kW to north of 350kW.