London - Should Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old eco-warrior, be looking for her first car, the new zero-emissions Mini Electric I’ve just been driving on its global launch could be just the job.
The battery-powered three-door hatchback offers a scintillating performance that’s as electric as its ‘green’ power source. I loved it.
Despite being built at Mini’s factory in Oxford, the firm’s bosses at BMW in Munich held the global launch in Miami, Florida, hopeful of some sunny winter weather. Naturally, it poured.
But the Mini electric coped with the super-slippery roads, proving sure-footed and grippy.
Acceleration is instantaneous and rapid - from rest to 60km/h in 3.9 seconds and up to 100km/h in 7.3 seconds.