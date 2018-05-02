Kyalami - Cyclists have a saying that the correct number of bicycles to own is n+1. In other words, no matter how many you own there is room for one more (up to a certain point, usually involving your spouse threatening divorce). Applying the saying to the motorised world, the Porsche 718 - either in soft-top Boxster or hard-top Cayman form - would make a fitting ‘plus one’ to a driving enthusiast’s collection.

These mid-engined lightweights are less powerful beasts from Zuffenhausen’s stable but ones that still deliver the purist Porsche driving experience.

Now they’ve been given a dash of extra steroids with the introduction of the 718 GTS model, in both Boxster and Cayman derivatives.

The 2.5-litre four cylinder turbocharged boxer engine gets an added 11kW and 10Nm over the Cayman S and Boxster S versions - which remain in the range - to boost outputs to 269kW and 430Nm (this is also 26kW more than the previous generation normally-aspirated GTS).

This perked-up power’s been achieved by tweaks to the turbocharger and intake ducts, and the car is available in either a six-speed manual or dual-clutch PDK transmission.

With the PDK option, the GTS derivatives cover the 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 4.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 290km/h.

The GTS versions are R172 00 pricier than the S derivatives, but along with the extra grunt they also come standard with features that are optional in the lesser models, including the Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Torque Vectoring which includes a mechanical diff lock, and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) which lowers the ride height by ten millimetres.

They’ve been visually tweaked to look a little meaner too, with a new Sport Design front apron, 20-inch black wheels, dark-tinted front and rear lights, black rear apron, and a duo of centrally positioned black tailpipes.

GTS-specific interior treatment includes Sports Seats Plus with GTS logos on the headrests, and liberal use of alcantara leather throughout the cockpit. The Porsche Track Precision App (PTPA) enables drivers to automatically record, display and analyse driving data on their smartphones.

The media launch in Gauteng had us driving the 718 GTS in traffic and on track, proving once again how well these two-seater Porsches straddle the comfort and sports divide. In a suburban drive the 718 GTS comfortably ticked along without the spine-jarring ride expected of a sportscar, displaying benign driving manners that makes it an easygoing but very fast commuter.

Then it donned its metaphorical cape and mask for the Kyalami session, where it turned into a spirited track car with crisp mid-engined handling. Would a little more power be welcome? Sure, but there’s enough poke to satisfy enthusiasts without scaring them. The beauty of these junior Porsches - and the reason you’d want one in your n+1 dream garage - is their utter playfulness.

Those other gazillion-kilowatt supercars in your collection can become a handful sometimes, and you’re usually having to feather their throttles through the most fun bits. In the 718 you get the visceral thrill of being able to boot the throttle early through a corner without it all turning into a sloppy sideways mess.

With their sharp turn-in and generally flickable, light-footed nature, these 718s scamper around a track with the composure of a squirrel on a sugar high. The perfect cars for a tight and twisty mountain pass, I reckon. A fairly rorty sound from that four-cylinder engine too.

Small car, huge fun.

PRICES

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS - R1 122 000

Porsche 718 Boxster GTS - R1 137 000