What a screamer! Porsche Cayman GT4 RS debuts with 9000rpm GT3 heart

By: Double Apex Stuttgart - It has been one of the worst kept secrets in the motoring world. In fact Porsche themselves have preempted the launch of the latest RS car by announcing its Nurburgring lap time ahead of the official launch (earlier story here). On Wednesday the German sportscar maker pulled the wraps off the production 718 Cayman GT4 RS and race-ready GT4 RS Clubsport.

Reporters have been trying to guess the source of motivation used in the 718 Cayman GT4 RS and it may not be a complete surprise to hear that it shares its naturally aspirated heart with the latest 911 GT3. The flat-six is the same 4.0-litre unit used in the 911 GT3 Cup car and the road-going GT3. For years people have been postulating that the reason Porsche has not fitted large engines to its Cayman range is that it will start to steal sales from the ever-green 911. Now that a pukka RS motor has been mounted midships in the little coupe we are about to see if those guesses were correct.

The naturally aspirated engine revs up to dizzying 9000 r/min. Power in the road car is quoted as 368kW with 450Nm of maximum torque. The 718 Cayman GT4 RS will be offered exclusively with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK). Drivers can cog-swap using steering wheel mounted paddles or a newly designed shift lever in the center console. In the 718 Cayman GT4 RS drivers can expect shorter gearing than in a PDK-equipped Cayman GT4, which helps improve acceleration. Porsche says the 718 Cayman GT4 RS can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds. Top speed is quoted as 315km/h. The vehicle will be priced at R2 507 000 in South Africa. Apart from the new engine there are several other changes to earmark the hard-core RS version from the ‘regular’ GT4. Most obvious external change is the adoption of a massive rear wing. The fixed item has motorsport-style gooseneck mounts and aluminum supports. The design was lifted from the 911 RSR racecar and is similar to that found on the 911 GT3.

Read about the 992 series 911 GT3 by clicking here. Among the other changes are air intakes where other Cayman models would usually have a small window. RS-specific air intakes in the rear quarter panels supply more cool air to the engine. There is also an aerodynamically optimised underbody with a rear diffusor, and a new front spoiler lip with flow-around side-blades. All these aero changes mean that the GT4 RS generates up to 25 percent more downforce in the racetrack-only performance mode than the GT4. Part of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS’s mass-saving measures include front fenders and bonnet that are made from carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP). The rear window is made of lightweight glass. Lightweight door panels with fabric door opening loops and storage nets round off the model-specific diet.