What you need to know about the new Mercedes-Benz EQE

By: Justin Jacobs Johannesburg - One of the first motoring events of the year and it’s electric. The battery-powered onslaught from Mercedes-Benz continues with the arrival of their latest offering, the EQE. Hot on the heels of the recently introduced EQS, the EQE seems to offer much in terms of style, luxury and performance. Here are some things that you need to know.

Story continues below Advertisement

The sporty business saloon – the fifth model in the extensive Mercedes-EQ range offered locally – offers all the essential functions of the EQS in a slightly more compact format. At market launch, the local model range initially comprises two variants: the EQE 350+ with 215kW and 565Nm, as well as the Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC with 350kW and 858Nm. Streamlined stying Compared to the luxurious EQS, the EQE is even more streamlined, with a slightly shorter wheelbase, shorter overhangs and more recessed flanks – it carries the concept of the business saloon into the future.

The overhangs and the front end are kept short, the rear provides the dynamic accent with a sharp rear spoiler. Adding to the sporty character are a choice of between 19 and 21 inch rims. What’s under the skin? The EQE 350 with 215 kW plus the Mercedes-AMG EQS 43 4MATIC with 350 kW will be launched first. The EQE 350 has an electric drivetrain, also known as an eATS on the rear axle, while the AMG model is also equipped with an eATS at the front axle.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the EQE, the lithium-ion battery consists of ten modules and has a usable energy content of 90.56kWh. The innovative battery management software, developed in-house, allows updates over the air. In this way, the energy management of the EQE remains up-to-date throughout the life cycle. Mercedes-EQ. EQE 350, Electric Art Line, apalithweiß (Stromverbrauch nach WLTP: 19,3-15,7 kWh/100 km; CO2-Emissionen: 0 g/km) // Mercedes-EQ. EQE 350, Electric Art Line, apalithic white (electrical consumption WLTP: 19,3-15,7 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) But how far can it go on a charge? According to Mercedes-Benz, the EQE 350+ offers a WLTP range of up to 645km while the AMG model is listed at 535km. Both EQE models have a DC charging capacity of up to 170kW and, when plugged into a fast-charging facility, can be charged up to 80% in as little as 32 minutes, the carmaker claims. Comfort on the move

Story continues below Advertisement

The suspension of the new EQE, with four-link front suspension and multi-link rear suspension, is closely related in design to the current-generation S-Class. As an option, the EQE is available with AIRMATIC air suspension with the ADS+ adaptive damping system. With the optional rear-axle steering fitted, the steering angle at the rear axle is up to ten degrees and turning circle is reduced from 12.5 to 10.7 metres. On the EQE 43 4MATIC, (optional) AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension with adaptive adjustable damping has been optimised with AMG-specific wheel carriers, suspension links and anti-roll bars with higher rigidity. The AMG engineers have specifically tuned all components to meet the special requirements of AMG customers. Screens, screens and more screens

As with many Mercedes models lately, the interior is a blend of luxury and technology. Large screens adorn the facia. Here you can monitor and control just about every aspect of the vehicle, including battery status and charging progress. Space is ample and everything is neatly and ergonomically positioned. For those who want a completely immersive experience then opt for the MBUX Hyperscreen. Here the entire dashboard facia panel is a single, ultimate widescreen. The digital instrument cluster is complemented by a 12.3-inch OLED display for the front passenger. The drive

We were unfortunately not able to drive the EQE at this stage however we were able to get behind the wheel of a few other offerings in the Mercedes-EQ range; namely the EQA, EQB and the uber luxurious EQS. Each offers a unique take on the recipe. Personally we have a liking towards the EQA and EQB as these are slightly more attainable and make for a good case as volume sellers. While the ultra fast and luxurious stuff is great, the masses need electric mobility and the aforementioned A and B Class offerings seem to bring that closer to reality. We aim to get behind the wheel of the fully EQ range soon.