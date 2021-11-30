With the Genesis G90, Hyundai is taking on the Mercedes S-Class

Seoul - Hyundai’s luxury division Genesis has pulled the covers off its new flagship sedan. With the Genesis G90, the carmaker is seeking to mount a better challenge to German contenders like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7-Series, which currently dominate this aristocratic automotive class. Sadly, apart from revealing the exterior design, Genesis is keeping quiet about the rest of the vehicle and the technologies that lie beneath its modernised design. What we do know is that the company will offer it in both standard and long-wheelbase guises, the latter stretching out a further 190mm to possibly give Genesis a true rival to the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.

According to Car and Driver, the new flagship sedan is likely to offer Hyundai’s 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine as well as an electric powertrain, but at this stage there’s no word on whether the current G90’s normally aspirated 5.0-litre V8 will continue to be offered. The exterior design of the new G90 takes inspiration from other contemporary Genesis models such as the GV80 and the GV70, as you’ll see in the imposing ‘Crest Grille’ and double-decker headlights. As for its three-box silhouette, dare we imply that there’s a hint of Bentley and Jaguar in its stately lines. Furthermore, the long-wheelbase model will be available with exclusive 20-inch wheels. “The G90 will redefine the flagship luxury design experience in a unique way only offered by Genesis.” said Genesis design head SangYup Lee. “The G90 is the ultimate expression of Athletic Elegance that carefully balances dynamic driving and an elegant rear seat experience.”