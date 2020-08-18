World’s fastest bakkie: Ram TRX goes Raptor hunting with 523kW Hellcat heart

DETROIT - South African bakkie fans just got another piece of forbidden fruit dangled in front of them, with the US launch of the first-ever Ram 1500 TRX.

Described as “the apex predator of the truck world”, the TRX is ready to attack the Ford F-150 Raptor, and to do that it has borrowed a 6.2-litre heart from its Dodge Challenger Hellcat cousin, while also gaining the necessary chassis enhancements for bundu bashing in a hurry.

The TRX’s 6.2-litre supercharged Hemi V8 is rated at 523kW and 881Nm, which Ram says is enough to launch it from 0-96km/h in 4.5 seconds, and on to 160km/h in 10.5s, making it the world’s fastest series-production pick-up truck. Even the quarter mile time is astounding (for something that’s not a ridiculously over-modified VW Caddy) at 12.9 seconds.

But like the Raptor, the TRX was designed to be more of a desert menace than a drag strip champion, which is why it has an abnormally large air filter specifically designed for dusty conditions.

The chassis, of course, was also purpose designed for high-speed off-roading, which is why the TRX has 40 percent more wheel travel than the regular Ram 1500 that it’s based on. Other highlights include Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive performance shocks, five-link coil rear suspension, a Dana 60 solid rear axle and an electronic locking differential.