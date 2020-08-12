World’s fastest SUV: Bentley Bentayga Speed gets a makeover for 2021
CREWE, England - No one’s ever going to call it the prettiest SUV on the market, but the Bentley Bentayga Speed is certainly the fastest high-rider in the world, and now it’s been updated for 2021 with some fresh design details inside and out.
Its 12-cylinder heart remains the same, at least in terms of power, but Bentley has made it slightly more efficient with the help of a cylinder deactivation system and a new coasting mode.
To recap, the 6-litre W12 twin-turbo petrol engine is good for 467kW and 900Nm of twist, which Bentley claims is enough to get the luxurious behemoth from a standstill to 100km/h in 3.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 306km/h. Incidentally, the Bentayga Speed also holds the production SUV record at the grueling Pikes Peak hill climb.
The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and chassis highlights include an air suspension system featuring world’s first electric active roll control technology that utilises an unrivalled 48V system.
The tweaked exterior and interior design of the updated Speed model follows the path forged by the humbler Bentayga models, which were facelifted earlier this year, although the flagship does have a few of its own unique design features, such as 22-inch wheels, dark-tint headlights, unique front and rear bumper designs, side skirts and a rear spoiler. And you can have it in just about any hue - with Bentley offering up to 88 exterior colour options, depending on the package selected.
Inside, the redesigned cabin features a darker colour scheme than ‘regular’ Bentayga models, as well as the widespread use of Alcantara. ‘Speed’ seat embroidery on the backrest of all of the seats is included as standard.
To keep with the digitised times, the Bentayga also receives a new infotainment system, featuring a bigger and brighter 27.6cm touchscreen with anti-glare coating. Navigation has been upgraded too, with a 3D building display, while the Head-Up Display can now project traffic information, street names and distance to destination too.
Furthermore, the driver gets to enjoy a new fully-digital and customisable instrument panel, similar to the one fitted to the new Continental GT and Flying Spur.
A whole range of new in-car and remote connected car services has also been introduced, although availability is country-specific.