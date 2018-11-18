Can Oncu celebrates with the trophy after winning the Moto3 Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo circuit on Sunday. AP Photo/Alberto Saiz.

Valencia - A 15-year-old Turk racing his first ever Grand Prix, Can Oncu of KTM, crossed the finish line on one wheel as he clinched victory in the Moto 3 race in Valencia on Sunday. This makes him the youngest Grand Prix winner ever, according to MotoGP.com .

The ecstatic winner is so young that he was not allowed to celebrate with champagne on the winner's podium and was instead showered with it by the runner up Jorge Martin and third placed Briton John McPhee.

"It's incredible. I have no idea what is going on," said the long-haired Oncu.

"I hope this will get me back here next year," said Oncu, whose team manager may have raised an eye-brow when Oncu pulled a huge, high speed 'wheelie' to cross the line.

The race also saw its fair share of casualties with at least seven riders, including South Africa's Darryn Binder, crashing out.

