An SxS vehicle passes through the dunes of Stage 5. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
An SxS vehicle passes through the dunes of Stage 5. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
The departure ceremony in Lima. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
The departure ceremony in Lima. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
Bikers cross the dunes during Stage 9 of the Dakar Rally. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Bikers cross the dunes during Stage 9 of the Dakar Rally. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Track marks are seen on the sand during Stage 2 from Pisco to San Juan de Marcona. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
Track marks are seen on the sand during Stage 2 from Pisco to San Juan de Marcona. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
Sand is blown by a motorcycle during Stage 9. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
Sand is blown by a motorcycle during Stage 9. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
Stage 2 from Pisco to San Juan de Marcona. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
Stage 2 from Pisco to San Juan de Marcona. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
Stage 9: Close contention between Yamaha's Xavier de Soultrait, Red Bull KTM's Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna's Pablo Quintanilla and Yamaha's Adrien van Beveren. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
Stage 9: Close contention between Yamaha's Xavier de Soultrait, Red Bull KTM's Luciano Benavides, Husqvarna's Pablo Quintanilla and Yamaha's Adrien van Beveren. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
Adam Tomiczek rides his KTM past Husqvarna rider Jan Brabec and KTM rider Cesar Pardo after they fell during Stage 9. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Adam Tomiczek rides his KTM past Husqvarna rider Jan Brabec and KTM rider Cesar Pardo after they fell during Stage 9. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Nasser Al-Attiyah in action during Stage 6. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
Nasser Al-Attiyah in action during Stage 6. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
Rockstar Husqvarna Racing's Andrew Short in action during Stage 6. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
Rockstar Husqvarna Racing's Andrew Short in action during Stage 6. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
Race winner Nasser Al-Attiyah in action. Picture: Toyota.
Race winner Nasser Al-Attiyah in action. Picture: Toyota.
Giniel De Villiers and Dirk Von Zitzewitz work on their Hilux after it broke down during the third stage. Picture: Franck Fife / Pool via Reuters.
Giniel De Villiers and Dirk Von Zitzewitz work on their Hilux after it broke down during the third stage. Picture: Franck Fife / Pool via Reuters.
Al-Attiyah in Stage 5. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
Al-Attiyah in Stage 5. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
Carlos Sainz expresses frustration after his Mini broke down during Stage 3. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
Carlos Sainz expresses frustration after his Mini broke down during Stage 3. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
A group of mechanics work on Toyota number 309. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
A group of mechanics work on Toyota number 309. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
Three buggies tackle Stage 2 between Pisco and San Juan de Marcona. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
Three buggies tackle Stage 2 between Pisco and San Juan de Marcona. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
Jan Brabec of Czech Republic falls from his Husqvarna during Stage 9. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Jan Brabec of Czech Republic falls from his Husqvarna during Stage 9. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
KTM rider Laia Sanz of Spain talks to Husqvarna rider Maurizio Gerini of Italy during a refueling stop on Stage 9. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
KTM rider Laia Sanz of Spain talks to Husqvarna rider Maurizio Gerini of Italy during a refueling stop on Stage 9. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Nani Roma races fellow Mini driver Jakub Przygonski along the beach during Stage 5. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Nani Roma races fellow Mini driver Jakub Przygonski along the beach during Stage 5. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Marcos Colvero of Brazil lies on the dunes after he crashed on his KTM during the third stage. Picture: Franck Fife / Pool Photo via AP.
Marcos Colvero of Brazil lies on the dunes after he crashed on his KTM during the third stage. Picture: Franck Fife / Pool Photo via AP.
Carlos Sainz races across the dunes during Stage 2. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Carlos Sainz races across the dunes during Stage 2. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Nani Roma in action on Stage 8. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Nani Roma in action on Stage 8. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Nicolas Cavigliasso of Argentina celebrates on his Yamaha quad taking the first place at the arrival of the last stage in Pisco. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Nicolas Cavigliasso of Argentina celebrates on his Yamaha quad taking the first place at the arrival of the last stage in Pisco. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Bikers on Stage 9. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Bikers on Stage 9. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
A man leans against his motorbike as he watches competitors pass during Stage 8. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
A man leans against his motorbike as he watches competitors pass during Stage 8. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Matthias Walkner tackles Stage 8. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Matthias Walkner tackles Stage 8. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Xavier De Soultrait comes down a dune in Stage 7. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Xavier De Soultrait comes down a dune in Stage 7. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Dakar winner Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Matthieu Baumel celebrate with the trophy after winning the Dakar in the SA-built Gazoo Hilux. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
Dakar winner Nasser Al-Attiyah and co-driver Matthieu Baumel celebrate with the trophy after winning the Dakar in the SA-built Gazoo Hilux. Picture: Carlos Jasso / Reuters.
Kamaz truck driver Eduard Nikolaev of Russia refreshes at a stop on Stage 8. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.
Kamaz truck driver Eduard Nikolaev of Russia refreshes at a stop on Stage 8. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan / AP Photo.

Lima - The Dakar Rally is a race like no other, a two-week long endurance challenge across Peru and some of the harshest terrain and conditions on Earth.

This year’s event, finishing in Lima on Thursday, spanned thousands of kilometres with motorcycles, cars and trucks racing across vast deserts and towering dunes, from the Andes to the shores of the Pacific Ocean.

As a photographer, I have had really good access with the helicopter and used one for most of the stages of the race. I’ve been wearing a harness attached to the helicopter, with the door open in order to shoot.

ALSO READ: SA-built Toyota Hilux wins 2019 Dakar rally

I like the abstract images best - the detail created by a motorcycle accelerating, the sand thrown up and combined with beautiful light so that it looks almost like a wave.

You have to have the camera exposures pre-set to be ready for the action but the light is constantly shifting as clouds move across the sky.

You point the camera and expose for the highlights and hope the vehicle comes into the frame and drives between the shadows of the clouds.

You start reading the dunes ahead of reaching them. "Now it’s beautiful golden light, I’m going to shoot a landscape." Or "Now there are great shadows, I’m going to play with that."

You can feel like a grain of sand in these massive dunes, and everything can change so quickly. Every choice you make is a gamble - the exposure you set, the dune you choose to climb.

You have to make a decision of where to go based on the route coordinates that the organisers give you, but that is not a guarantee, as there is not a set track.

When the car or helicopter drops you off you have to read the track marks in the sand, and predict where you will get the shot you want.

View Jasso's epic photographs as well as those of some of our other suppliers in the gallery above.