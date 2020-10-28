2020 Roof of Africa falls prey to Covid-19 lockdown

JOHANNESBURG - Following consultations this week with representatives of the Lesotho Government and the Lesotho Sports and Recreation Commission (LSRC), Live Lesotho has been advised that Lesotho will remain in a level 3 lockdown indefinitely. This decision is based on the concerns surrounding a possible second wave of COVID-19 infections. Due to these necessary restrictions, the 53rd edition of the “Mother of Hard Enduro” has therefore been postponed until 2021. Sad day for enduro riders “We are aware of how disappointing this news will be to riders and their teams, but unfortunately the current situation has not stabilised enough and there is simply too much uncertainty surrounding the pandemic at present. We owe it to everyone involved, and especially the people of our host country, Lesotho, to ensure that the Motul Roof of Africa does not present any additional Covid-19 risks. Unfortunately, we cannot guarantee that in the current circumstances,” says Charan Moore, managing director of Live Lesotho. Live Lesotho has communicated this decision to the event sponsors. The title sponsor, Motul, has indicated that they fully support the postponement of the Roof of Africa until next year, by when it is hoped that there will be a much greater degree of certainty surrounding the pandemic and any ongoing precautions required to contain it.

Moore thanked the sponsors, riders, LSRC, LORA and Live Lesotho team members for their support and for the hard work that has already been invested into the 53rd edition of the Motul Roof of Africa. He committed to channelling this collective positive energy into making the 2021 Motul Roof of Africa the best yet.

Entries valid for 2021

Live Lesotho further announced that all riders who had secured and paid for a place in the 2020 event can carry this forward to the 2021 edition at no additional cost. Alternatively, they can opt for a full refund.

The confirmed dates for next year’s event will be 3 – 6 November 2021, so riders and Enduro fans can add those dates to their diaries. For more information, including advice on carrying over an entry or obtaining a refund, please contact the Roof team at

[email protected]

You can also visit the official Motul Roof of Africa website for more information.

