700kW Gobstopper 3 is a wild racer that’s nothing like your regular Subaru BRZ

By: Double Apex
Roger Clark Motorsport in the UK has built a reputation for producing some truly wild racecars. In recent times they have built truly quick time attack machines. Double Apex featured one of their cars, a Bentley hillclimb racer, last year. Recently they pulled the wraps off another crazy machine called Gobstopper 3.
Gobstopper 3 is loosely based on a Subaru BRZ. The appearance is familiar, but what lies underneath is nothing close to the way it leaves the factory. The carbon-fibre BRZ-shaped body covers a complete space frame. The car’s shape has been tuned in the wind tunnel to be slippery in a straight line.
Follow Double Apex on Facebook and Instagram for more car content
However, you may have noticed the rear wing and protruding splitter that generate downforce to allow for massive cornering speeds. These work in conjunction with venturi tunnels that look as though they were nicked of an old-time Le Mans racer.
The engine is also sourced from Subaru. The EJ20, flat four unit produces 700kW and almost 900Nm of torque. To attain those figures the motor needs a steady diet of 120 (yeah, one hundred and twenty) octane fuel. Oh, there is also 37kW (50hp) of nitrous plumbed in to speed things up.
Unlike a BRZ, which is rear-wheel drive, the Gobstopper 3 is all-wheel drive. Power is sent to the wheels through a six-speed sequential transmission with steering wheel paddles. Suspension duties are handled by a bespoke in-board set-up with Nitron dampers. The braking system is by Alcon with 380mm carbon ceramic discs up front and 360mm items at the rear.
Story courtesy of Double Apex