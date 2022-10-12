700kW Gobstopper 3 is a wild racer that’s nothing like your regular Subaru BRZ

Roger Clark Motorsport in the UK has built a reputation for producing some truly wild racecars. In recent times they have built truly quick time attack machines. Double Apex featured one of their cars, a Bentley hillclimb racer , last year. Recently they pulled the wraps off another crazy machine called Gobstopper 3.

Gobstopper 3 is loosely based on a Subaru BRZ. The appearance is familiar, but what lies underneath is nothing close to the way it leaves the factory. The carbon-fibre BRZ-shaped body covers a complete space frame. The car’s shape has been tuned in the wind tunnel to be slippery in a straight line.

Follow Double Apex on Facebook and Instagram for more car content

However, you may have noticed the rear wing and protruding splitter that generate downforce to allow for massive cornering speeds. These work in conjunction with venturi tunnels that look as though they were nicked of an old-time Le Mans racer.