Alex Zanardi's condition has improved significantly, hospital reveals

ROME - Italian former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi's condition has improved significantly, the Milan hospital treating him said on Wednesday.

Zanardi, 53, has been battling for his life since June 19, when his handbike collided with a truck during a relay event in Tuscany.

"The patient has responded [to intensive care treatment] with significant clinical improvements," the San Raffaele hospital said in a statement.

As a result, Zanardi is no longer under intensive care and "is currently being looked after and treated" in a semi-intensive care department, the hospital added.

Zanardi, who sustained major brain and skull injuries, was initially hospitalised in Siena, where he was operated on three times and kept in an induced coma for weeks.