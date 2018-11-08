The G&H Transport Extreme Supercars series will see a dozen high-performance machines, including Lamborghinis and Ferraris, taking to the track. Pictures: Paul Blackburn / Racepics.co.za.

Pretoria - The Extreme Festival will descend upon Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria this Saturday (November 10) to stage the season’s grand finale. And, as things stand there are a number of title chases hanging in the balance. Topping the show will be two races for G&H Transport Extreme Supercars, with a dozen delectable vehicles taking to the tarmac. Front runners should be Franco di Matteo (Deltec Batteries Alfa GT), Jonathan du Toit (TAR Ferrari F430), Ricky Giannoccaro (G&H Transport Lamborghini Gallardo), Anton Cronje (AF Hydraulics Subaru WRX), Dawie Olivier (BMW Z4M), Deon du Plessis (BPT KTM X-Bow), Jimmy Giannoccaro (G&H Transport Ferrari F430) and Thouca Mechanicos (ETL Mercedes-Benz DTM).

The MotorMart VW Challenge will see a tough fight at the front end, with people like Stiaan Kriel (Pozi Drive Polo), Rory Atkinson (BHIT Polo), Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo), Lyle Ramsay (Monroe Polo), Quinron Needham (MotorMart Polo), Waldie Meintjies (Technicon Spares Polo) and Mike Barbaqglia (LiteMart Polo) at the front end.

The Car Car Clinic 111 Sports and Saloon Car races will boast the day’s biggest entry, with a varied field of some 40 cars taking to the tarmac. Front runners must include Harry Arangies (Stradale Nissan 350Z), Brent Henshaw (Delvin Toyota Celica), George Bezuidenhout (Acclade Nissan Primera), Veritie-Ann Joubert (Honda Spares Honda Ballade), Wouter Roos (Nathans VW Golf), Louis Cloete (SV Tech VW Beetle), Paul Saayman (Auto Movers VW Caddy) and Lucas Bezuidenhout (Pta Noord Toyota Lexus).

The autObarn SuperHatch category will see Jonathan du Toit (TAR Honda Civic) and Brett Garland (autObarn Honda Civic) resume s season-long struggle for supremacy.

Also fighting for podium places will be people like Nic Martin (RDG Opel Kadett), Andre’Dannhauser (Jestik Opel Corsa), Chris Davison (Opel Superboss), Lucas Bezuidenhout (Pta Noord Toyota Etios), Floris Stopforth (VW Polo) and Mel Spurr (Wealth Avenue VW Polo).

Mackie Adlem will be aiming to keep his Jag at the front of the V8 Supercar pack.

Making noise and laying rubber will be the V8 Supercar brigade, with drivers like Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar), Franco di Matteo (Deltec Batteries Jaguar), Thomas Reib (Cafe 9 Chevy Lumina), Steve Herbst (Prei Instumentation Corvette), Schalk Compaan (Ford Falcon) and Ian Young (Associated Alterations Ford Falcon) at the front end.

Some of the event’s closest competition should be produced by the Hankook Formula Vee brigade, with front runners to include Jaco Schriks (Bean Child Rhema), Gert van den Berg (BP Nantes Rhema), Peter Hills (Lube Fusion Rhema), Lushen Ramchander (TRA Rhema), Symm Grobler (Rhema), Anthony taylor Vacuform Rhema) and Lendl Jansen (Bull Security Vee).

Topping the two-wheeler offerings will be races for Bridgestone Thunderbikes and Sub-10 Superbikes.

Podium chasers should include Lance Isaacs (Supabets BMW S1000RR), Nicolas Grobler (Golden Mile Yamaga R1), Hendrik de Bruin (NETCB Yamaha R1), Jordan Agliotti (Westside Honda CBR1000), Morne Potgieter (Biba Engineering Kawasaki ZX10R), Harry Timmerman (LIR BMW1000RR) and Johan Northe (Ultimate Kawasaki ZX10R).

The programme will be rounded out by two Bridgestone Challenge races, with top contenders to include Naasief Wadvalla (Fastbike Kawasaki ZX6), Zaidi Williams (HNR Tech Suzuki GSXR), Deon de Beer (Stone Library BMW 1000RR), Harry van As (Wellness Hobda CBR) and Francois de Villiers (RSA Suzuki GSXR).

The Zwartkops gates will be open from 7am, with qualifying for all classes from 7.30am. Racing will begin at 11am. Admission will cost R120 per adult and R90 per student, while kids under the age of 12 can enter and enjoy the racing for free.