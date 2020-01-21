AP Photo/Michael Conroy.

LONDON - Fernando Alonso will be free to drive for whomever he chooses at this year's Indianapolis 500 after ending his relationship with McLaren. The Formula One team confirmed on Monday that the double world champion's contract had expired at the end of last year and had not been renewed.

"Fernando is a world-class competitor and we wish him well for the future," said a team spokesman. "While our relationship has come to a natural conclusion, he will always remain part of the McLaren family."

Alonso, twice a winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race, has made winning Indianapolis his major focus of the year to complete the so-called Triple Crown of Motorsport.

Now 38, the Spaniard failed to qualify in a McLaren for last year's Indy 500 after leading the race on his debut in 2017 with Andretti Autosport.