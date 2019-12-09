PARIS - Twice Formula One world champion and double Le Mans 24 Hours winner Fernando Alonso has played down his chances of winning the Dakar Rally when he makes his debut next month.
The Spaniard, whose main focus for 2020 will be a return to the Indianapolis 500 to try and complete the 'Triple Crown of Motorsport', said on Friday he still had much to learn about rallying.
"If I go there to enjoy the experience, yes," he said when asked if he felt ready for one of the most gruelling races in motorsport, to be staged for the first time in Saudi Arabia.
"If I go there to make the most of it, yes," added the 38-year-old, in Paris for the gala FIA prize-giving at the Louvre museum.
"If I think on Dakar in terms of winning Dakar, I don't feel ready. I'm perfectly aware of my lack of experience. I think in other races that I attempt, in Indy or Le Mans or Daytona, I feel quite competitive in a level that I could fight for victory.