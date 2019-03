Fernando Alonso will not be taking things easy after his retirement from F1. File picture: Kamran Jebreili / AP Photo.

Daytona - Double Formula One champion Fernando Alonso will return to Daytona in January for another tilt at the Rolex 24 Hours endurance race, Wayne Taylor Racing announced on Tuesday. Alonso competed last year with United Autosports, a team owned by McLaren boss Zak Brown, before going on to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Toyota.

He said farewell to Formula One at Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"Returning to the United States is always special. The atmosphere created by the fans is unique throughout an incredible weekend," said the Spaniard.

"I really hope to fight for the win, as well as having fun..."

Toyota world endurance driver Kamui Kobayashi will join the 37-year-old, who is scheduled to race the Indianapolis 500 in May, along with Wayne Taylor regulars Jordan Taylor and Renger van der Zande.

The Daytona race takes place on January 26 and 27.

Reuters