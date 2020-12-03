Another blow for Formula E as BMW follows Audi to the door

MUNICH - BMW will be following Audi out of the electric Formula E series at the end of next year after announcing its departure on Wednesday.

Audi announced on Monday that it would withdraw as a works team to focus on the Dakar Rally and endurance racing including an eventual return to Le Mans.

BMW said in a statement a day after pre-season testing ended in Spain that its journey in Formula E was "hitting the home stretch" and the group's strategic focus was shifting.

"When it comes to the development of e-drivetrains, BMW Group has essentially exhausted the opportunities for this form of technology transfer in the competitive environment of Formula E," it added.

BMW's Formula E team is run by US-based Andretti Motorsport.