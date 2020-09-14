Aston Martin reveals ‘ultimate’ racing simulator for those with R1.2m to burn

GAYDON, ENGLAND - Sim racing has exploded in popularity during lockdown, and its popularity is set to continue even after the world opens up again, and Aston Martin is keen to capitalise on this with its new AMR-C01 Racing Simulator. This, says to Aston Martin, is the ultimate luxury home simulator for those seeking a completely immersive virtual driving experience. Developed in partnership between Aston Martin and British tech company Curv Racing Simulators, the AMG-C01 has a lightweight carbon fibre monocoque and its seating position mirrors that of the Aston Martin Valkyrie. The simulators will be hand-built by Curve, and priced at £57 500 in the UK, which equates to R1.23 million at today’s exchange rate. “The AMR-C01 will make a stylish addition to any luxury games room,” says Aston Martin.

“The look of the simulator is unique, thanks to the work of the Aston Martin Design team based at the company’s Gaydon Headquarters. Crafted in carbon fibre, the front of the sim’s bodywork is shaped to invoke the signature Aston Martin Racing grille.

However, it was challenging to design, says Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman:

“This was a challenge for the design team as, although the simulator isn’t a car, it is inspired by our racing cars. It needed to exude the same elegance, boasting the same dynamic lines and balance of proportions as any Aston Martin with a racing lineage.

“I can picture the AMR-C01 in the most beautiful of residences as a sculptural work of art in its own right.”

Curv Racing Simulators is led by Aston Martin works driver, Darren Turner, who is a simulator specialist with over 20 years’ experience in cutting edge Formula 1 simulation.

“The AMR-C01 is all about the love of racing. We’ve created a home simulator with incredible immersion that offers users the opportunity to have a great time racing in the virtual world, from the comfort of their own home,” Turner said.

“Our goal was to create a simulator that provided as much enjoyment in virtual reality as real racing does. Racing cars is a lot of fun and it is great to see that with the growth of Esports racing, more people are now getting involved.

