ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - A team from Belgium's KU Leuven University has won a 3000km race for solar-powered cars through the Australian outback, organisers said, as the cars arrived in the South Australian capital of Adelaide on Thursday.
The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge is one of the world's most prestigious solar car races created to foster development of experimental, solar-powered vehicles by university students.
The biennial event began in 1987, aiming to show that a 1000-watt car could complete the trip from Australia's northern city of Darwin to Adelaide in 50 hours.
"For the first time in the history of our solar team we are WORLD CHAMPIONS," the Belgian team, which won on its eighth attempt, posted on Twitter.
The team, Agoria, was the first to cross the finish line in their low Blue Point car, in a time just shy of 73 hours over five days, after the earlier leading car flamed out in the final stretch.