HAKSKEENPAN, NORTHERN CAPE - The Bloodhound Land Speed Record team have released pictures of their supersonic car in its final form.
This comes after the car landed in South Africa for the first time recently, to commence its high speed testing programme at the Hakskeen Salt Pan in the Northern Cape, which is where it will attempt a new world land speed record in late 2020.
This is also the first time that the British-built car has been seen with its machined solid aluminium wheels, which were specifically made to withstand supersonic speeds.
The Bloodhound LSR is powered by an EJ200 jet engine, aided by a monopropellant rocket system. The jet engine, which is sourced from Rolls Royce, creates nine tonnes of thrust - which is the equivalent of around 54 000 thrust horsepower.
During the first test session at Haksteen, the car will be tested at speeds of up to 800km/h by driver Andy Green, and the team will build up to this in small increments as it evaluates how the car behaves while slowing down from high speeds.