DIRIYAH, SAUDI ARABIA - BMW Andretti driver Alexander Sims took the first Formula E victory of his career on Saturday in the second of two races in Saudi Arabia.
The victory also made it a British double in Diriyah, with Envision Virgin Racing's Sam Bird winning Friday's season-opener.
Bird was unable to carry the momentum through, crashing out with 27 minutes remaining after a tangle with Jaguar's Mitch Evans, and slipped to third in the overall standings behind Mercedes driver Stoffel Vandoorne.
Sims has 35 points to Belgian Vandoorne's 30, with Bird on 26.
Brazilian Lucas di Grassi inherited second place for the Audi Sport ABT team after Sims' German team mate Max Guenther was handed a 24 second post-race penalty for overtaking during a safety car period.