SANTIAGO, CHILE - BMWi Andretti driver Max Guenther became Formula E's youngest winner on Saturday when the 22-year-old German pulled off a last lap overtake in the third round of the season in the Chilean capital Santiago.
Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne finished sixth for Mercedes to take the overall lead in the all-electric series from Guenther's team mate Alexander Sims, who retired.
Guenther passed DS Techeetah's Antonio Felix Da Costa with two corners to go after the Portuguese, who had started 10th and went into the lead with two laps to go, had to slow due to soaring battery temperatures on a hot afternoon.
New Zealander Mitch Evans started on pole position at the Parque O'Higgins, led the first half of the race for Jaguar and completed the podium in third place.
Evans finished behind Nyck de Vries on track but the Mercedes driver was demoted with a five second time penalty due to excessive battery temperature and dropped to fifth.