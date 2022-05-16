Bonnets & Boots Episode 15: F1’s false start, Simola Hillclimb and more

Bonnets & Boots Episode 15 now live:
Cape Town - Has Formula One’s new era really shaken things up enough to provide exciting racing? The extensive rule changes for 2022 have not delivered what they promised, our special guest Sudhir Matai from Double Apex argues in the latest IOL Motoring podcast.
Story continues below Advertisment
Sudhir and show regulars Lance Witten and Jason Woosey also take a look at the recent Simola Hillclimb in Knysna and discuss South Africa’s capability to stage international motorsport events.
Sit back and enjoy!
IOL Motoring
Bonnets & Boots EP14: Demise of the small Fords, a look at the Polo TSI and more
Bonnets & Boots: Toyota vs Suzuki; SA’s need for cheaper bakkies and more
Bonnets & Boots: Suzuki’s fuel-saving Celerio, Volvo’s plug-in hybrid models
Bonnets & Boots EP11: How to safe fuel, new Ford Everest and other upcoming cars
Bonnets and Boots EP10: F1’s new era, new Polo driven and other upcoming cars
WATCH: Giniel de Villiers talks us through a typical day in the epic Dakar Rally