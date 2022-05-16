Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, May 16, 2022

Bonnets & Boots Episode 15: F1’s false start, Simola Hillclimb and more

Published 2h ago

Bonnets & Boots Episode 15 now live:

Cape Town - Has Formula One’s new era really shaken things up enough to provide exciting racing? The extensive rule changes for 2022 have not delivered what they promised, our special guest Sudhir Matai from Double Apex argues in the latest IOL Motoring podcast.

Sudhir and show regulars Lance Witten and Jason Woosey also take a look at the recent Simola Hillclimb in Knysna and discuss South Africa’s capability to stage international motorsport events.

Sit back and enjoy!

IOL Motoring

