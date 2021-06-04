Breathtaking new BMW M4 GT3 breaks cover and it’s looking for a fight

JOHANNESBURG - BMW Motorsport has unleashed its new cutting-edge BMW M4 GT3 customer racing car based on the recently launched 2021 M4 Competition Coupe. Behind the car’s polarising grille, under the slender bonnet, beats a P58 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder M TwinPower turbocharged engine that’s capable of producing around 440kW of power and 900Nm of torque.

If you want one to go racing on the weekends, it will set you back a cool R7 232 009.00 (excluding shipping, of course) if you place orders today based on this morning’s exchange rate.

If you would like a more bespoke vehicle, a Competition Package adds R750 491 to the base price (trust BMW to have options for its racing cars too). The Comp Pack, however, includes additional headlights, backlit door numbers (Tron-inspired?), an advanced tyre pressure monitoring system with with eight sensors, spring and brake pedal travel measurement systems, BOSCH CAS-M rear-view camera radar system, an additional set of lightweight racing rims, and one day of training on the BMW M Motorsport M4 GT3 simulator.

In North America, the BMW M4 GT3 will be eligible to compete in the GT Daytona and GT Daytona Pro classes of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, as well as the GT class of the SRO Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS and SRO GT America powered by AWS series. We’re sure if you ask nicely, and you land one in SA, you can join the the BMW Car Club’s racing league.

The first international race outing for the new BMW M4 GT3 will be on June 26th, 2021 at round four of this season’s Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS).

