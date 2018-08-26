The body language says it all as Suzuki rider Andrea Iannone walks back to his pit while two Suzuki technicians push his GSX-RR out of the pouring rain. Picture: MotoGP.com

Silverstone, Northamptonshire - The British Motorcycle Grand Prix has been cancelled following repeated delays after rain made conditions too dangerous for MotoGP riders. Organisers conducted a track inspection at 3pm local time and were hopeful that the race could start even as late as 4.50pm if the rain stopped, after confirming earlier that there was no option to hold the race on Monday.

But finally, shortly after 4pm, they announced: "After a meeting between International Road Racing Teams Association officials and the MotoGP riders, a decision has been made to cancel the British Grand Prix due to track conditions being deemed too unsafe."

Repsol Honda team boss Alberto Puig had said earlier: "It’s not an easy day for anyone, this is clear. Not a good day for the fans, the organisers, the teams, the riders. But you cannot go against nature, and this is the story.”

Carrera cancelada! Lo sentimos mucho por todos los aficionados, somos los primeros que queremos correr pero la seguridad es la prioridad. 🙏🏼

Race cancelled! We are very sorry for all the fans, we are the first ones that we want to ride but safety is the priority🙏🏼#BritishGP pic.twitter.com/k1i9yuObM1 — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) August 26, 2018

Ducati Team's Jorge Lorenzo won the previous race in Austria two weeks ago; Honda's defending champion Marc Marquez leads the standings with 20`1 points from Valentino Rossi (142) and Lorenzo (130).

Reuters



