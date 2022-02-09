Caitlyn Jenner team in all-female W Series

American Jenner, a former professional racing driver, will be the team principal overseeing the day-to-day running of the Jenner Racing team.

A new racing team owned by former Olympic gold medal winner and transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner will compete in the 2022 W Series, the all-female motor racing championship said this week.

The 72-year-old, who as Bruce Jenner won the decathlon at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal and competed as a racing driver in the 1980s, publicly came out as a transgender woman in 2015.

"As a believer in fair competition, a lover of motor racing, and a supporter of all women in sport from the grassroots to elite level, W Series ticks every box for me and is a fusion of the different aspects of my career," Jenner said in a statement.

"A championship dedicated to inspiring young girls and giving women the chance to succeed in roles throughout what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry, W Series is changing the face of motorsport." | Reuters