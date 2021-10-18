Cape Town Formula E race moved to 2023

We have been following news of the South African Formula E race since it was first rumoured that the series would be coming to local soil. Cape Town, in conjunction with a bid committee, has been doing the legwork to bring this FIA series to SA since 2019.

Cape Town was mooted as the fourth round of the 2022 season when the calendar for next year was initially released. The FIA and Formula E confirmed this week Cape Town will host its first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship E-Prix in 2023. Formula E and race promoters E-Movement have agreed to host the inaugural Cape Town E-Prix in Season 9, rather than season 8 as originally intended. It will be the first of five races held in the Mother City. | IOL Motoring