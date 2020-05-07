Cape Town removed from 2020 Rallycross calendar - here’s why

Cape Town - Local Rallycross fans will have to wait until next year for their motorsport fix, with series promoter IMG having announced that Cape Town is not included in the provisionally updated 2020 World Rallycross Championship Calendar.

The Cape Town leg of the 2020 championship was scheduled to take place on November 14 and 15, with another taking place in 2021, but with the calendar revision necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the local events have been pushed out by one year, which means that South Africa will now have rounds in 2021 as well as 2022.

The 2020 cancellation, IMG points out, has nothing to do with the quality of previous events. The simple matter is that the season has now been condensed into 21 weeks, which does not leave sufficient time to ship the cars to South Africa and back again.

Event secretary Lizelle van Rensburg said the cancellation was probably for the best as there was currently no indication as to when the restrictions on sporting events in South Africa would be lifted.

“We will just have to keep our excitement at bay until 2021,” she said.