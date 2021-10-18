Cape Town’s Formula E race postponed to 2023

Cape Town - We have been following news of the South African Formula E race since it was first rumoured that the series would be coming to local soil. Cape Town, in conjunction with a bid committee, has been doing the legwork to bring this FIA series to SA since 2019.

Cape Town was mooted as the fourth round of the 2022 season when the calendar for next year was initially released. The FIA and Formula E have today confirmed Cape Town will host its first ABB FIA Formula E World Championship E-Prix in 2023. Formula E and race promoters E-Movement have agreed to host the inaugural Cape Town E-Prix in Season 9, rather than season 8 as originally intended. It will be the first of five races held in the Mother City.

Co-founder and chief championship officer of Formula E Alberto Longo said, “While we are of course disappointed to postpone our first race in Cape Town, we have received a hugely positive response from those in our ecosystem, all of which are excited to visit. Over the past 18 months we have learnt to be dynamic and flexible when delivering the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and we look forward to working alongside our local partners to experience Cape Town when delivering its maiden race in 2023.”

