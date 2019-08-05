Los Angeles - South African born Hollywood star Charlise Theron has produced a car show for Netflix and it’s being described as something akin to a real-life version of Fast and the Furious. The reality TV series, called Hyperdrive, will see street racers from around the world competing on what is described as the “biggest, baddest automotive obstacle course ever built”.

Set around an abandoned industrial complex, the Hyperdrive set includes 10 challenging race courses, including the six-storey ‘Leveller’, which was clearly designed to unnerve participants.

Among the racing participants is South Africa’s very own ‘Spinning Queen’ Stacey-Lee May.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of South Africa’s top spinners and also appeared on the reality TV show ‘So you think you can spin’.

File picture: Nokuthula Mbatha / Independent Media.

Charlize is incredibly excited to be working with the fellow South African as she revealed on Instagram recently:

“I’ve been wanting to get into the reality/competition TV game for a while and I’m SO excited to present to you a show I’m producing: @hyperdrivenetflix,” Charlize enthused.

“AND I got to drift with a fellow South African so that’s a bucket list item i can happily cross off.”

Hyperdrive is an “open invitation, build and race” tournament that was designed to test not only driving skills, but also the mechanical ingenuity and emotional resilience of the participants. And as you might have gathered, the cars are certainly not standard..

The show debuts on Netflix on August 21, and you can get a taste of the action in the official trailer below.

