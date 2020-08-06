Da Costa stretches his lead as Formula E resumes

BERLIN - Antonio Felix da Costa stretched his Formula E lead on Wednesday as the all-electric series resumed its Covid-19-hit season behind closed doors at Berlin's Tempelhof airport after 158 days without racing.

The Portuguese started the first of a final six races in the space of nine days in the German capital from pole position with DS Techeetah team mate Jean-Eric Vergne, the defending champion, alongside.

He then led from start to finish and also set the fastest lap to become the first double winner this season.

"Everyone is assuming that I have to win it and that is a lot of pressure but I take it well," he said of his status as title favourite.

"Yes I want to win it, but there is a long way to go."