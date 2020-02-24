Los Angeles - "Mad Mike" Hughes, a self-styled explorer and daredevil bent on proving that the earth is flat was killed when his homemade rocket crashed in the California desert over the weekend.
"Michael 'Mad Mike' Hughes tragically passed away today during an attempt to launch his homemade rocket," the Science Channel, which was planning to feature him on an upcoming series called "Homemade Astronauts," said on Twitter.
"Our thoughts & prayers go out to his family & friends during this difficult time. It was always his dream to do this launch & Science Channel was there to chronicle his journey," the network said.
A videotape of the incident, in which the rocket appears to fail shortly after take-off in the Mojave Desert outside Barstow, California, was posted to Twitter by Justin Chapman, a freelance journalist who was filming the launch.
"Mad Mike Hughes just launched himself in a self-made steam-powered rocket and crash landed. Very likely did not survive," Chapman wrote in a caption to the video. Barstow is about 160km northeast of Los Angeles.