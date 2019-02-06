Johannesburg - Plenty of tyre smoke is expected this weekend at the opening round of the Evolution Wheel & Tyre SA Drift Championships. The tarmac will be lit up this Saturday, February 9, at The Rock Raceway in Brakpan.

As it happened last year, seasoned judges will determine who will be standing on the podium after an all out drift battle in the Gold Cup eliminations division.

And, all will not be lost for competitors who do not qualify to partake in the Gold Cup, as there is a Silver Cup elimination round that will ensure drifters get a second go at impressing the judges and fans.

You can make your way to The Rock early, as the gates will be open for business from 10am with drift practice for the best part of the day before the main event begins at 4PM.

Admission for adults will set you back R80, while kids aged 6-12 will be charged R30 per entry ticket.

Food and refreshment will also be on sale, and for more information you can visit www.rockracing.co.za .