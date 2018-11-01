Tim Stephens drifting his R33 ‘Godzilla’ Skyline GT-R at The Rock Raceway.

Johannesburg - The 2018 SA Drift Championships finale takes place at The Rock Raceway in Brakpan this Saturday (3 November). This will be the final opportunity for competitors to slide their way into victory lane, and the beckoning question on every drift fan’s mind is who will be crowned the new SA Drift Champion for 2018? Ultimately it will be drift judges who will determine which drivers stand on the podium after an all out drift battle in the Gold Cup eliminations division.

And, all is not lost for the competitors who do not qualify to partake in the Gold Cup as there is a Silver Cup round that will ensure drifters get a second go at impressing the drift judges (and fans) as they compete for silverware.

The drift masters will take to the gauntlet laid out by the judges as they try impressing them with their style, flair and sideways antics without losing the drift. Drifters from all over the country are expected to make their way to the circuit to take on the finals of the championships, in GT-Rs, Silvias and BMW’s.

So if you are a tyre shredding, engine screaming petrolhead then this one is for you. The event’s organisers encourage you to bring your ‘1 MORE TIME’ banners together with your friends family, and relish in the sideways action.

Gates will be open for business from 10am with drift practice for the best part of the day before the main event begins at 4PM.

Admission for adult spectators is R80 and kids aged between 6-12 will be charged at R30 per person.