Drive for your country in Ford SA’s new Esports team

PRETORIA - Ford South Africa is inviting local gamers to compete for a place in the carmaker’s new Esports team, and the fastest qualifiers will get to compete against other nations under the Team Fordzilla banner. The competition is free to enter and open to all age groups. Racing will take place on the Assetto Corsa PC game.

The first qualifying round will take place between 30 August and 6 September, where all registered players will be able to set their fastest lap time on a course that is yet to be announced. The qualifying runs will be displayed in real-time via a virtual leaderboard. CLICK HERE to enter If you’re among the 20 quickest racers, you’ll get to compete against your fellow South Africans in a single race event on 20 September, where the top three drivers will go on to represent their country in the Team Fordzilla Nations Cup. Ford is also promising some cool prizes for those that make it through.