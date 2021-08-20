Drive for your country in Ford SA’s new Esports team
Share this article:
PRETORIA - Ford South Africa is inviting local gamers to compete for a place in the carmaker’s new Esports team, and the fastest qualifiers will get to compete against other nations under the Team Fordzilla banner.
The competition is free to enter and open to all age groups. Racing will take place on the Assetto Corsa PC game.
The first qualifying round will take place between 30 August and 6 September, where all registered players will be able to set their fastest lap time on a course that is yet to be announced. The qualifying runs will be displayed in real-time via a virtual leaderboard.
CLICK HERE to enter
If you’re among the 20 quickest racers, you’ll get to compete against your fellow South Africans in a single race event on 20 September, where the top three drivers will go on to represent their country in the Team Fordzilla Nations Cup. Ford is also promising some cool prizes for those that make it through.
The finale will take place in November, where the top three locals will get to compete against teams of three from five other European countries, namely Spain, France, Germany, Italy and the UK.
“Team Fordzilla has competed on some of the biggest stages in the world but we’re equally excited to host an exclusive event under the Team Fordzilla name and include South Africa for the first time,” said Ford of Europe communications head Emmanuel Lubrani. “Having such a strong and diverse group of drivers going up against each other will allow Team Fordzilla to ensure that it’s always able to compete at the front of the pack all over the world”.
Ford SA’s marketing head Doreen Mashinini believes the local drivers will make the nation proud. “Having South Africa represented at an international level as part of the Team Fordzilla Nations Cup is testament to the popularity of the sport in the country, and we are confident that our South African gamers will rise to the occasion,” Mashinini said.