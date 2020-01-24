AMSTERDAM - Dutch motorcycle rider Edwin Straver has died after crashing on the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia last week, local media reported on Friday.
The 48-year-old is the second rider to die as a result of a fall during this year's gruelling event, held for the first time in the Middle East.
Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves died after a crash in the seventh stage.
Goncalves, 40, was the first competitor to die in the endurance event since Polish motorcycle rider Michal Hernik in Argentina in 2015.
RTL and regional public broadcaster Omroep Brabant said Straver had died overnight as a result of injuries suffered during the 11th and penultimate stage over desert dunes from Shubaytah to Haradh on Jan. 16.