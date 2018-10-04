Wade van Zummeran and Tim Stephens drifting at The Rock Raceway.

Johannesburg - Looking for something to do this weekend? Why not head down to The Rock Raceway in Brakpan this Saturday (October 6), where competitors in the SA Drift Championship will be looking to chase down the vital points they need in the semi finals of the 2018 season. Judges will determine who stands on the podium in an all out drift battle in the Gold Cup eliminations division.

And, all is not lost for competitors who do not qualify to partake in the Gold Cup as there is a Silver Cup elimination event that will ensure drifters get a second go at impressing the drift judges and fans.

Drift masters will take to the track as they try to impress with their style, flair and sideways antics without losing the drift.

So, if you’re a tyre-shredding, engine-screaming petrolhead, this is a must-attend event for you. The Rock’s gates will be open for business from 10am on Saturday, with drift practice for the best part of the day before the main event begins at 4PM.

Admission will cost you R80 if you’re an adult, while children between 6 to 12 years old will have to fork our R30. Food and refreshments will be on sale, so make it a day out with the boys (or girls) or take your family to see what drifting is all about.