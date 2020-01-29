Crewe, England - An ice track is probably not the place you’d expect to find a Bentley but it’s worth noting that the British car marque has set two ice speed records in the past, one in 2007 and another in 2011. And now the chilling saga is set to continue at the 2020 GP Ice Race in Zell am See, Austria this weekend. The Ice Race takes place on February 1 and 2 and features a host of modern and historic race and rally cars, which will traverse a 600 metre frozen race track. In addition to the standard racing, drivers will also have to try their hands at ‘skijoring’, which involves towing a skier.

At the wheel will be none other than the European Rally Championship’s Lady Trophy winner Catie Munnings, who will be the first female driver of the modern era to race a Bentley. Her race car will be the Ice Race Continental GT, powered by Bentley’s 6-litre, W12 twin-turbocharged engine that produces 467kW and 900Nm. As with the 2019 Pikes Peak record breaker, which also inspired the Ice Race car’s livery, the 12-cylinder Bentley is said to be capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds.

Bentley says that the car has been kept as close to showroom spec as possible, although it did need to install items such as a roll cage, racing seats and a fire extinguisher for safety compliance. As you can see in the pictures, the ride height was raised too, while the vehicle’s track was widened by 15mm. Helping with the grip in those icy conditions are a set of studded Pirelli Scorpion tyres. Bentley also saw fit to install an Akrapovic exhaust system and a bespoke roof rack with skis.

“The opportunity to race with Bentley at Zell am See is one that I couldn’t miss. I’m completely blown away by the car, and I actually still can’t believe I’m getting let loose in a Bentley to do an ice race,” Munnings enthused.