Ferrari has its eyes on IndyCar, F1 boss says

Maranello, Italy - Ferrari is exploring the possibility of entering the North American IndyCar series, its Formula One team principal Mattia Binotto said on Thursday.

Binotto said Formula One's new budget cap of $145 million for teams from 2021 would lead to staff being made redundant and the Italian carmaker was looking at options to ensure its employees retain their jobs, albeit in a different field.

The budget cap had been set initially at $175 million but some teams had wanted a limit closer to $100 million to ensure the sport survives the COVID-19 crisis.

"Ferrari feels a lot of social responsibility towards its employees and we want to be sure that for each of them there will be a workspace in the future," Binotto told Sky Sports Italia.

"For this reason we have started to evaluate alternative programs and I confirm that we are looking at IndyCar, which is currently a very different category from ours.